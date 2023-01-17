Justin Adams White Published 9:21 am Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Mr. Justin Adams White passed away on January 9, 2023, in Oklahoma City, OK.

Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Crossroads Missionary Baptist Church in Jackson, MS with Dr. Stanley Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Garden Memorial Park in Jackson, MS. Visitation will be held at Willis and Sons Funeral Home, Jackson, MS on Wednesday, January 17, 2023, from 1 until 6 p.m. with family present from 5 to 6 p.m. Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.