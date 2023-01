Leona (Lena) Mae Craig Published 9:16 am Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Mrs. Leona (Lena) Mae Craig passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Merit River Region Hospital surrounded by her family. She was 70 years old. A celebration of life will be held for Mrs. Leona (Lena) Mae White Craig on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Trinity Temple Baptist Church,1063 Letitia St., at 11 a.m. A visitation will be held on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Lakeview Memorial 2102 Clay St, from 1 to 6 p.m., with family present from 5 to 6 p.m.