Matteal “Teal” Sanders Published 1:39 pm Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Matteal “Teal” Sanders passed away peacefully on January 9, 2023, in Las Vegas, NV, with her daughter at her bedside. Matteal was born October 27, 1952, in Vicksburg, MS to the late Archie and Roberta Benard Sanders. She was Baptized by the late Rev. Horace Irving in 1966 at Clover Valley MBC. Teal received her early education in Warren County, MS. In 1968 she moved to Aurora, IL and later to San Francisco, CA, where she worked in Flooring and Ceramic Tile. On many of her visits home, Matteal used her talent to renovate properties. Matteal lived in San Francisco until her health no longer allowed her to be alone and was moved to Las Vegas to live with her daughter.

Survivors include two daughters, Roberta Marie Sanders of Las Vegas, NV and Donna LaShell Visor Hegar of Pittsburg, CA; five brothers, Amos, Don, Jessie, David, and Carl Sanders of Vicksburg; two Sisters, Ada Kelly and Daphne Sanders of Vicksburg; two aunts; Bertha Benard and Catherine Austin, Vicksburg; six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other relatives, including the Benard family of Vicksburg.

A memorial service will be held later. Desert Memorial Funeral Home in Las Vegas, NV, oversees the arrangements.