Theresa W. Sutherland Published 1:31 pm Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Mrs. Theresa W. Sutherland passed away on January 11, 2023, at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, MS.

Funeral Services celebrating her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home with Evangelist Geneva Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Porters Chapel Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home on Friday, January 20, 2023, from 1 until 6 p.m. with family present from 5 to 6 p.m.