Boys basketball roundup: Gators crush Callaway; PCA and Port Gibson get district wins Published 11:25 am Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Vicksburg High’s boys’ basketball team only beat Callaway twice in 14 years. Now, it’s done it twice in two weeks.

Davian Williams made five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 24 points, and five other players scored at least

seven as Vicksburg routed Callaway 79-49 on Tuesday.

It was the Gators’ second win over Callaway (8-13, 2-3 MHSAA Region 4-5A) this month, after they had beaten the Chargers once in their previous 25 meetings since 2008.

Vicksburg (22-2, 5-0) won its ninth game in a row overall this season, and it won this one with an early comeback that flowed into a huge second half.

The Gators trailed by six points at the end of the first quarter, but pulled ahead by halftime. They then outscored Callaway 49-23 in the second half.

The Gators made 12 3-pointers in the game, including seven in the second half. Tyler Henderson and Michael Johnson finished with 10 points apiece. Kealon Bass scored nine points, Jaylin Jackson had eight and Malik Franklin seven.

Derek Byrd led Callaway with 10 points.

Vicksburg will travel to Jackson on Friday for a showdown with Provine, at 7:30 p.m. Both teams are ranked in the top five in Class 5A.

Porter’s Chapel 74, Benton Academy 34

Seven Porter’s Chapel Academy players finished with at least six points apiece as the Eagles dismantled Benton Academy.

Lawson Selby led PCA (12-5, 8-2 District 3-3A) with 21 points and Jase Jung scored 12.

Ty Mack finished with eight points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, while Noah Porter and Chase Hearn scored nine points each. Porter also had four assists. Gavin White scored seven points and Taylor LaBarre six.

PCA shot 49.2 percent (32-for-65) from the field.

Christopher Rankin led Benton Academy with 10 points.

Porter’s Chapel will host Delta Streets on Thursday at 6 p.m., and can clinch the No. 2 seed in the boys’ District 3-3A tournament with a victory.

Port Gibson 69, Hazlehurst 57

Kameron Brown totaled 18 points, 10 assists and five rebounds, and D’Andrew Reynolds scored a team-high 19 points as Port Gibson (11-5, 5-0 MHSAA Region 7-3A) beat Hazlehurst for its fifth consecutive victory.

Darrell Hedrick added 12 points for the Blue Waves.

Port Gibson will go on the road Friday to play Franklin County.