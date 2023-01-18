Charles ‘Charlie’ Buck Sr. Published 10:41 am Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Funeral services for Charles ‘Charlie’ Buck Sr., 75, who died Saturday, January 14, 2023, will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, January 21, at Magnolia M.B. Church with Rev. Hugh Johnson officiating; Rev. James Buck Jr. will do the eulogy. Burial will be in Welcome Baptist Cemetery with Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be Friday, from 1 until 5 p.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home Chapel with family hour from 6:30 until 7:30 p.m. at Welcome Baptist Church, and Saturday from 1 p.m. until service time at Magnolia M.B. Church. For more information please look at our web page @ thompsonfuneralhomeinc.com or Facebook page @ Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.