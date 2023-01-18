ELECTION TRACKER: Sen. Briggs Hopson files for reelection to District 23 seat Published 2:17 pm Wednesday, January 18, 2023

State Sen. Briggs Hopson III (R-Vicksburg) announced late Tuesday his intent to run for reelection.

Hopson stated he submitted his candidate qualifying paperwork to the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office. Representing Mississippi Senate District 23, a position he’s held since 2008, Hopson serves as the Chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Other committee memberships include:

· Accountability, Efficiency, Transparency

· Congressional Redistricting

· Education

· Highways and Transportation

· Judiciary, Division A

· Legislative Budget Committee

· Legislative Reapportionment

· Ports and Marine Resources

· Public Health and Welfare

Hopson joins State Rep. Kevin Ford (R-Vicksburg) of House District 54 in formally filing for reelection for another term.

State Rep. Oscar Denton (D-Vicksburg) has not yet formally submitted qualifying paperwork to run for reelection to the House District 55 seat, although he has reportedly held campaign fundraising events.

ELECTION TRACKER UPDATE

The 2023 election cycle began on Jan. 3 with the opening of the candidate qualifying period.

In Warren County, the candidates that have formally submitted documents to qualify for election as of Jan. 18 are:

Board of Supervisors

Edward Herring, District 1 (Republican)

David Allen Pugh, District 1 (Republican)*

William Banks, District 2 (Democratic)

Kelle Barfield, District 5 (Independent)

Shawn Jackson, District 3 (Democratic)

Jeffery Pack Holland, District 4 (Independent)

Constable

Troy Kimble, Central District (Independent)

John Heggins, Southern District, (Independent)

Glenn McKay, Northern District (Independent)

Sheriff

Jeff Riggs (Independent)

Martin Pace (Independent)

Justice Court Judge

James E. Jefferson Jr., Central District (Democratic)

Jeffrey Crevitt, Southern District (Independent)

Randy Lewis, Northern District (Independent)

Coroner

Doug Huskey (Independent)

Warren County Election Commission

Sara Carlson Dionne, District 4 (Independent)

Danielle Pooney Chin, District 2 (Independent)

Other County Offices

Jan Hyland Daigre, Circuit Clerk (Republican)

Beverly Johnson, Chancery Clerk (Republican)

Ben Luckett, Tax Assessor (Republican)

State Offices

Kevin Ford, House District 54 (Warren, Yazoo and Issaquena), Republican

Briggs Hopson III, Senate District 23 (Warren, Yazoo and Issaquena), Republican

*Challenger

IMPORTANT DATES

The dates to submit candidate qualifying documents are Jan. 3 through Feb. 1 at 5 p.m. For more information about the paperwork needed, potential candidates can either go online to the Secretary of State’s website: https://www.sos.ms.gov/elections-voting or go to the Circuit Clerk’s Office, located on the second floor of the Warren County Courthouse.

For those choosing to run with the Democrat or Republican parties, the Primary Elections will be on Aug. 8, 2023. If runoffs are necessary, they will be on Aug. 29.

The General Election will be on Nov. 7.

Mississippi state statute requires a majority (50 percent plus one) votes to win statewide or state district offices. Senate and House Seats are not included in this new law. If a runoff is needed for those offices, that will take place on Nov. 28.