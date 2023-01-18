Old Post Files Jan. 18, 1923-2023 Published 9:00 am Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1923

Elmer Hoxie is buried here. • Crawford E. and Catherine McGivaren are influenza sufferers. • Frank Cashman, who has been ill with pneumonia, is able to sit up. • Dr. R.A. Quin continues quite ill. • Louise Knight resigns as head millier at The Valley Dry Goods Co. • E.C. Amborn buys the Ernest Jewelry business.

90 years ago: 1933

Henry Easterling dies. • W.L. Tucker and H.F. Cotey return from Meridian, where they attended a regional Scout meeting. •The store of J.H. Shepherd at Eagle Lake burns.

80 years ago: 1943

Rose Levy and Joe Johnston are married on Jan. 24. • Mr. and Mrs. Aubrey Edmonson and children leave Vicksburg to make their home in Greenwood. • Mr. and Mrs. Quin Hoxie are notified that their son, Chuck, is a prisoner of war of the Japanese. • Clara Marcus, member of the Clay Street School faculty, dies.

70 years ago: 1953

Services are held for J.G. Bowles, Alsatia, La., resident. • Ruth Bell is named Miss CCHS and Barry Stewart is Mr. CCHS. • Sgt. and Mrs. Jasper Buford announce the birth of a son, Curtis, on Jan. 23.

60 years ago: 1963

Robert Wade passes away. • Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Green announce the birth of a son, Andrew III, on Jan. 18.

50 years ago: 1973

Dr. and Mrs. George Guider and Mr. and Mrs. Preston McKeown return from a visit to Hawaii. • Mrs. Charles Guiney, recently qualified before the Mississippi Real Estate Commission, has joined the staff of Chick Warner Real Estate. • Mr. and Mrs. Sammie L. Alexander announce the birth of a son, Michael Paul, on Jan. 21.

40 years ago: 1983

Jeffrey Watkins of Confederate Ridge Apartments is injured when he loses control of his car, overturns and hurtles 350 feet on U.S. 61 South near Cain Ridge Road. • Walter Hedrick dies. • Mrs. Elizabeth M. Smith enters the Mississippi Baptist Medical Center for surgery.

30 years ago: 1993

The Sears store in Battlefield Village mall will shut down. • The residents of Sydney House, a nursing home and apartment for the elderly, will be moved to a new building, Heritage House.

20 years ago: 2003

Samuel Alexander McDonald celebrates his first birthday. • With only a week to go, no contestants have signed up to compete for the title of Miss Vicksburg.

10 years ago: 2013

Vicksburg High captain Garret Watson douses coach Michael Guidry after the Gators beat Greenville-Weston. • Vicksburg resident Parker Waites took down this 9-point buck in Bentonia, while hunting with family friend Ronnie Ingram. Parker is the son of Kearney and Stacey Waites of Vicksburg.