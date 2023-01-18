Perlie Lee Davis Published 10:45 am Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Funeral services for Perlie Lee Davis, born January 6, 1937, who peacefully transitioned into eternal life at University Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson, MS on Sunday evening January 08, 2023, with her family by her side, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 21 at True Faith Church of Christ, 3132 Highway 61 North, Port Gibson, MS. Pastor Elder Dennis E. Williams Sr. will officiate with Pastor Elder Troy Lee Smith Sr. doing the Eulogy. Burial will be in Mount Pleasant Cemetery with Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. of Port Gibson in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be on Friday, January 20 from 1 until 5 p.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home Chapel and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until service time at the church.

For more information please look at our web page @ thompsonfuneralhomeinc.com or Facebook page @ Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.