Warren Central’s Zion Harvey wins Athlete of the Week award Published 12:28 pm Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Zion Harvey helped Warren Central’s girls’ basketball team get off to a fast start in region play, and reaped another reward as The Vicksburg Post’s final Athlete of the Week.

Harvey received 276 of 512 votes cast in an online poll by The Vicksburg Post’s readers. Vicksburg High soccer player Amari Johnson finished second, with 131 votes. St. Aloysius soccer player Dalton Windham was third with 55 votes, and Porter’s Chapel Academy basketball player Tiara Sims fourth with 50.

Harvey, a sophomore guard, had 19 points and six steals in a 52-38 victory against Terry on Jan. 13. She also had eight points in a win over Pearl on Jan. 6, to help the Lady Vikes win their first two games in MHSAA Region 6-6A.

Congratulations to Zion and the other nominees, and thank you to our readers for voting.

The nominees for the Athlete of the Week award are announced each week on Sunday, and voting is open until midnight Tuesday. Links to the poll will be posted on our Facebook and Twitter pages, as well as at vicksburgpost.com.