Run Thru History

Registration is now open for the 44th annual Run Thru History, a 10-kilometer run, 5-kilometer race walk and 1-mile children’s fun run through the Vicksburg National Military Park.

The Run Thru History is scheduled for March 4 at 8 a.m. The entry fee is $30 for the run and race walk until Feb. 27, and $35 after that date. The Cannonball Run 1-miler is only for children 12 and under and is free.

Runners and walkers can register online through raceroster.com, or in person at the Purks YMCA off of East Clay Street.

For more information, visit runthruhistory.org or call 601-638-1071.

VGSA registration

Registration is now open for the Vicksburg Girls Softball Association’s 2023 spring season. The sign-up period will continue until Feb. 4. Registration forms are available at 601 Sports, and more information is available through the VGSA’s Facebook page.

Hinds baseball banquet

The Hinds Community College baseball program will host its inaugural First Pitch Banquet on Jan. 28 at 6:30 p.m., at the Muse Center at Hinds’ Rankin Campus in Pearl.

Southern Miss pitching coach Christian Ostrander will be the guest speaker. Tickets are $30 for adults and $20 for children 12 and under. For information or tickets, visit sports.hindscc.edu.

Hinds baseball showcase

The Hinds Community College baseball program will hold its 2023 Spring Showcase on Jan. 22 at Joe G. Moss Field on the Raymond Campus. The showcase is open to players in grades 9-12.

Check-in/registration will begin at 11 a.m. the morning of the showcase, and the event will run from noon until completion. The cost is $100 per player, in cash or check only. Payment will not be accepted until the day of the showcase.

Players will need to bring their own equipment such as cleats, glove and baseball pants. For information, email Hinds coach Josh Clarke at josh.clarke@hindscc.edu.

Red Carpet Bowl scholarships

Applications are now being accepted for the 2023 Red Carpet Bowl scholarships. A $750 scholarship will be awarded to several graduating seniors from each of Warren County’s four high schools. Applications are available from each school’s office, and the deadline for submission is March 15.

Applicants must include an essay on why the Red Carpet Bowl scholarship is important to them. For information, email Red Carpet Bowl chairman John Newton at johncnewton@bellsouth.net.

M-Braves Bookworms Program

The Mississippi Braves are offering a free reading incentive program that is open to all teachers and students.

The M-Braves Bookworms program is open to all students in Pre-K through eighth grade. The four-week program offers students two free tickets to any 2023 Mississippi Braves home game and a customized bookmark, when they reach specific goals set by their teachers.

The Mississippi Braves and mascot Diddly are also available to put on a “Reading Pep Rally” assembly for your school or class on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The deadline to sign up is Jan. 31, and distribution of the bookworms starts in mid-February. To register or for more information, contact Garrett Butler at 601-664-7630 or garrett.butler@msbraves.com.

Submit hunting photos

to The Vicksburg Post

The Vicksburg Post invites its readers to submit their hunting photos. Please email them to sports@vicksburgpost.com or submit them at vicksburgpost.com/bestbuck and include the names of those pictured, the date and location of the hunt, and the size of the animal.

Photos with an excess amount of blood and gore will not be published.

Sports Force tournaments

Sports Force Parks on the Mississippi will host a number of youth baseball and softball tournaments this spring. For more information on all tournaments, visit sfpvicksburg.com:

• The President’s Day Classic baseball and softball tournament is scheduled for Feb. 18. The one-day tournament is open to teams in the the 7U through 14U age groups. The entry fee ranges from $150 to $325 per team, based on age, and there is a three-game guarantee.

• The Opening Day Classic baseball and softball tournament is scheduled for Feb. 25 and 26. The tournament is open to teams in the the 7U, 8U coach-pitch, 12U, 13U and 14U age groups. The entry fee ranges from $150 to $325 per team, based on age, and there is a three-game guarantee.

• The 2D Mississippi Opener baseball tournament is scheduled for March 4 and 5. The tournament is open to teams in the the 7U through 14U age groups.