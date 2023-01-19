Hazel Mallett Sterling Published 9:46 am Thursday, January 19, 2023

Hazel Mallett Sterling; a resident of Brandon, MS, passed away on December 30, 2022, at Bedford Care Living Center in Mendenhall, Ms.

She was born November 10, 1928, in Warren County, Mississippi to the late Willie Eugene and Clyde Tucker Mallett.

Mrs. Sterling retired from Field Memorial Hospital in Centerville, Mississippi as Director of Environmental Services after 21 years of service. She loved serving the Lord as a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church and was a member of the Sweet Spirit Singers of Liberty Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Sterling was also preceded in death by her husband, Julius “Jute” W. Sterling; a son, Hugh E. Bateman; two brothers, Howard and Walter Mallett; a sister, Lonnie Ervin; a grandson, Joey White and a nephew, William C. (Bill) Mallett.

Mrs. Sterling is survived by three daughters, Linda Clack, Liz White and Jana Gomez; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and one to be, John Luke Wynn and one great-great-grandchild; numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be: Ronald Bateman, Robert Bateman, Bill Bateman, Brandon Wynn, Greg O’Gwynn and Tre’ Tatum.

To share an online condolence please visit www.hartmanjonesfuneralhome.com.