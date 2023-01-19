Hazel Mallett Sterling

Published 9:46 am Thursday, January 19, 2023

By Staff Reports

Hazel Mallett Sterling; a resident of Brandon, MS, passed away on December 30, 2022, at Bedford Care Living Center in Mendenhall, Ms.

She was born November 10, 1928, in Warren County, Mississippi to the late Willie Eugene and Clyde Tucker Mallett.

Mrs. Sterling retired from Field Memorial Hospital in Centerville, Mississippi as Director of Environmental Services after 21 years of service. She loved serving the Lord as a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church and was a member of the Sweet Spirit Singers of Liberty Baptist Church.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Sterling was also preceded in death by her husband, Julius “Jute” W. Sterling; a son, Hugh E. Bateman; two brothers, Howard and Walter Mallett; a sister, Lonnie Ervin; a grandson, Joey White and a nephew, William C. (Bill) Mallett.

Mrs. Sterling is survived by three daughters, Linda Clack, Liz White and Jana Gomez;  seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and one to be, John Luke Wynn and one great-great-grandchild; numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be:  Ronald Bateman, Robert Bateman, Bill Bateman, Brandon Wynn, Greg O’Gwynn and Tre’ Tatum.

To share an online condolence please visit www.hartmanjonesfuneralhome.com.

 

More Obits

Willie Warfield Jr. 

Ruth Louise Anderson Fagan

Mary Ellen Fagan

Perlie Lee Davis

Print Article

  • Polls

    Do you support the Port of Vicksburg expansion?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar