Willie Warfield Jr. 

Published 9:15 am Thursday, January 19, 2023

By Staff Reports

Funeral services for Willie Warfield Jr., 92, will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 at Unity M.B. Church in Leland, MS. The body will lie in repose from 10 until 11 a.m. at the church. The burial will be held at Sanders Memorial Garden in Hollandale, MS. Pastor Terry Jones will be officiating. Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home in Rolling Fork, MS. Mr. Warfield died on January 13, 2023, at his home in Leland, MS.

 

