‘Cooking with Campbell’ to be hosted at Southern Cultural Heritage Center Published 2:52 pm Friday, January 20, 2023

The Southern Cultural Heritage Center will present a “Cooking with Campbell” workshop on Feb. 16.

“We are so excited to have Matthew Campbell share his culinary experience with the Vicksburg community,” a statement from SCHC read.

During the workshop, Campbell will demonstrate a cheese and berry plate; spring salad with mixed greens, smoked salmon, goat cheese, cherry tomatoes and a balsamic vinaigrette; shrimp bisque; redfish with couscous and Mediterranean herbs and spices; and chocolate-covered strawberries for dessert.

The workshop will take place at the SCHC, 1302 Adams St. from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Campbell, a Vicksburg native, is active in the local culinary education field. After completing his bachelor’s degree at the University of Mississippi, he completed culinary school at the French Culinary Institute in 2011. Campbell has been working with the Hinds Community College Culinary program since 2015.

Registration is $40 per person and includes all supplies. Space is limited and reservations are required. For tickets go to Eventbrite.com, contact the SCHF office at 601-631-2997 or email info@southernculture.org.