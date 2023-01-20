Old Post Files Jan. 20, 1923-2023 Published 9:00 am Friday, January 20, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1923

A.J. Conti and W.S. Needham lease the Pythias lot at Walnut and South streets for a filling station. • Mrs. W.R. Lominick returns from a visit to relatives at Liberty. • Samuel P. Grant dies.

90 years ago: 1933

Simms takes two falls in a row from Sherry in a wrestling match. • Esco Kaber is named senior vice commander of the Disabled Veterans of Foreign Wars.

80 years ago: 1943

J.E. Sanders is named president of the Vicksburg Engineers Club. • Samuel R. Jackson dies. • Alex Brunini addresses the Kiwanis Club on the income tax laws.

70 years ago: 1953

Shelia Lawler is presented in a piano recital at the St. Francis Xavier Academy auditorium. She is the student of Sister M. Isabel, RSM. • Mr. and Mrs. W. Sherard Jones announce the birth of a son on Jan. 27. • Nathaniel C. Ford, retired insurance man, dies.

60 years ago: 1963

Charles Karens, Tallulah resident, dies. • Cy O’Neill speaks to the Vicksburg Rotary Club on his interesting hobby of coin collecting. • Anthony Quin stars in “Barabas” at the Strand Theater.

50 years ago: 1973

Mrs. Johnny Flowers is a patient at Mercy Hospital. • The Rev. Philip Kaufman, a native Vicksburger, visits here after going to Jackson for the ordination of Bishop Joseph Austin Howze. • Mr. and Mrs. John K. Graham announce the birth of a son, John Erik, born Jan. 24.

40 years ago: 1983

David Sessums of Varner, Parker and Sessums law firm is named by the Vicksburg Jaycees as Outstanding Young Man of the Year. • Karen Denise Broadwater celebrates her first birthday. • Mr. and Mrs. Reuben Lee Foster announce the birth of a daughter, Jeanette LaKentra, on Jan. 21.

30 years ago: 1993

A 20-foot-deep hole, cause by a weak spot in a pipe and aggravated by rains, appears in the driveway of Janice and Robert Hicks’ home. • Circuit and chancery clerks could pocket a little more than $68,000 from the fees they collect to run their offices under a bill approved by the House Fees and Salaries Committee.

20 years ago: 2003

Lorraine Muffuletto Smithhart puts together a cookbook of Russo and Muffuletto family recipes. • Edna Earl McGraw, longtime Newellton resident, dies. • Matthew Clint Hendrix is named to the fall honor roll at University of Louisiana at Monroe.

10 years ago: 2013

U.S. District Judge Carlton W. Reeves addresses guests at the Omicron Rho Lambda Chapter of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity’s 24th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. scholarship breakfast at the Vicksburg Convention Center. • Warren Central’s Kylee Burke kicks the ball during a soccer game against Northwest Rankin.