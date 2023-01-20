Sampler Antique Club hosts Grant Presidential Library Executive Director

Published 12:54 pm Friday, January 20, 2023

By Staff Reports

The Sampler Antique Club hosted Dr. Anne E. Marshall, executive director of the Grant Presidential Library, at its Jan. 13 meeting. Pictured from left to right are Kendra Reed, Club Program Co-Chair; Mary John Biedenharn, homeowner; Terry Winschel, local Civil War historian; Dr. Anne Marshall, featured speaker; Carol McMillin, Club President and Harley Caldwell, Club Program Co-Chair. (Photo Submitted)

The Sampler Antique Club of Vicksburg hosted its monthly meeting on Jan. 13 at the home of Mary John and Easy Biedenharn.

The featured speaker was Dr. Anne E. Marshall, associate professor of history and the executive director of the Grant Presidential Library and the Grant Association housed in the Mitchell Memorial Library at Mississippi State University.

The U.S. Grant Presidential Library has assembled an amazing collection of artifacts from the famed civil war general and president, along with one of the largest collections of Abraham Lincoln memorabilia in the world. This state-of-the-art museum is one of only six on-campus presidential libraries providing extraordinary access to the lives and careers of two of America’s greatest leaders.

The Grant library was founded in 2012 on the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Ulysses S. Grant Association. On Nov. 30, 2017, the Ulysses S. Grant Presidential Library and Museum was officially unveiled on the fourth floor of Mississippi State University’s Mitchell Memorial Library.

