Southern Miss starts home stand with win over South Alabama

Published 9:11 am Friday, January 20, 2023

By Staff Reports

Southern Miss' Austin Crowley dunks during Thursday's game against South Alabama. Crowley finished with 25 points to lead the Golden Eagles to a 76-72 victory. (Joe Harper/BGNPhoto.com/Southern Miss Athletics)

HATTIESBURG — Southern Miss came back from a long road trip and claimed Highway 98 bragging rights.

Austin Crowley totaled a game-high 25 points, and Felipe Haase hit several clutch shots coming down the stretch, as Southern Miss defeated South Alabama 76-72 on Thursday.

Haase finished with 18 points. He converted a three-point play with 59 seconds remaining that gave the Golden Ealges (16-4, 5-2 Sun Belt Conference) the lead for good, as well as two free throws after that to help them seal it.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

Haase also hit a 3-pointer with 5:34 to go to help Southern Miss keep pace with South Alabama (8-11, 2-5) during a back-and-forth battle in the second half. Haase had six rebounds and five assists to go along with his points.

South Alabama’s last lead came with 6:41 remaining, at 62-60, following a layup by Isaiah Moore. The game was tied at 70 when Haase was fouled on a layup and added the free throw to put the Golden Eagles ahead to stay.

Four of Southern Miss’ five starters scored in double figures ­— Crowley, Haase, DeAndre Pinckney (18) and Denijay Harris (11). Harris also had nine rebounds. The Golden Eagles went 19-for-21 at the free throws line, including 13-for-15 in the second half.

Moore led South Alabama with 22 points. Kevin Samuel had 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Southern Miss began a four-game home stand following a four-game road swing, and returned to a raucous crowd at Reed Green Coliseum. The 4,128 fans in attendance were the most since 2019.

Southern Miss will host James Madison Saturday at 2 p.m.

More Sports

Southern Miss adds Vicksburg native Dwike Wilson to football coaching staff

Missy Gators eager to end long playoff losing streak

PCA downs Delta Streets to lock up No. 2 seed in District 3-3A tournament

Who’s Hot

Print Article

  • Polls

    Do you support the Port of Vicksburg expansion?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar