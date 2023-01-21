Old Post Files Jan. 21, 1923-2023 Published 9:00 am Saturday, January 21, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1923

Police Judge William Waggener dies. • Col. C.H. Williams leaves to resume his duties at Fort Sam Houston, Texas. • Catherine Compton is in New York City on a visit.

90 years ago: 1933

Mrs. Charles Hibou is improving from a serious illness. • Herbert Cloch is ill at the Sanitarium. • Mrs. Dave Laudenheimer sings at the Anshe Chesed Temple.

80 years ago: 1943

R.E. Adcock is better and able to be out following an illness. • Services are held for Francis Moore. • Billy Baker is ill with pneumonia at the Sanitarium. • Services are held for Mrs. Fannie Hopkins Bliss.

70 years ago: 1953

Mrs. Dan James is visiting relatives in Albany, Ga. • Mr. and Mrs. J.D. Pond are visiting in Florida.

60 years ago: 1963

Delton A. Davis dies. • Dennis Hennessey passes away. • The Rev. B.B. Rogers is killed in an automobile accident. • Austin Shaifer, St. Joseph resident, dies.

50 years ago: 1973

Sen. John C. Stennis is in very serious condition after being shot twice during a holdup in front of his home in Washington, D.C. • Robert Pickett, principal of East Vicksburg Junior High School, is elected president of the United Givers Fund. • Bettye Johnson wins North Vicksburg High School’s 1973 Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow award.

40 years ago: 1983

Molly Boa, Carol Cesare, Lee Ann Evans and Mary K. Lawler, all of Vicksburg, are initiates of Phi Mus at the University of Mississippi. • Angelia Johnson, a junior at Vicksburg High School, is the featured speaker during the Annual Student Day Program at Jackson Street M.B. Church.

30 years ago: 1993

Teacher of the Year Awards are presented to Kermit R. Harness Jr. and Charlotte “Ann” Campbell at the Vicksburg Warren County Chamber of Commerce banquet. • Earl McBroom Jr., retired Vicksburg businessman, becomes the third person to announce his candidacy for Vicksburg’s South Ward alderman seat.

20 years ago: 2003

Restoration begins on the 132-year-old Constitution Firehouse structure. • Jayla Ashanti Holt celebrates her first birthday. • Zac Vaughan earns first place in weapons and second place in forms at a regional Taekwondo tournament in Lake Charles, La.

10 years ago: 2013

Vicksburg Firefighter David Edwards checks the area after putting out a small fire in the bushes next to the Eastview Apartments Building 7 off Baldwin Ferry. • A Facebook threat of a shooting at Warren Central High School had deputies “having more of a presence than usual” at the high school. • The case of three people accused of a midafternoon abduction and robbery of a 76-year-old is among the more than 100 cases expected to be presented to the Warren County grand jury.