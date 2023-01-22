OUTLOOK: SASQUATCH SIGHTING: Bigfoot checks out the coolest treehouse in town Published 4:00 am Sunday, January 22, 2023

A Sasquatch, sometimes referred to as Bigfoot, has been spotted just south of downtown Vicksburg.

The creature does not seem to be causing any harm and in fact, the oversized gorilla-like creature seems to be hanging out with a couple of teenagers in the woods.

Oden Henderson and Beau Bradley, both students at the Academy of Innovation, have spent almost every weekend for the last two years building a treehouse and, in the process, decided to have a little extra fun. Oden and his dad, Geoff, cut out two life-size Sasquatch creatures from plywood. And then, Oden and Beau painted the cutouts and attached them to trees on New Year’s night.

“When cars drive by, they kind of always slow down,” Henderson said.

“And you can see their heads turn and look to see what is happening,” Bradley added.

Obviously, seeing two Sasquatches slinking through the woods has caused a few double-takes from passersby, but the real thrill for the boys is their treehouse.

Perched nearly 12 feet off the ground, the outdoor abode has been quite the undertaking.

Henderson said the treehouse started out as just a small little platform.

“And then it just kind of branched off and slowly started expanding,” Henderson said. In fact, it now even has a second level.

Constructed of cane the boys sawed down from their treks through the woods, the treehouse is sturdy and strong — so much so that the boys said they have spent the night in it on several occasions.

“Even in the rain,” Henderson said.

“And the dogs have come up here, too,” Bradley said.

The treehouse also has amenities that include an old electric smoker — now longingly called R2D2 — which was hoisted up to use for heating purposes and for cooking.

This, the 14-year-olds said, was probably their favorite aspect of the treehouse.

Henderson said the most challenging aspect of the construction has been building the roof.

“The frame of that roof, we have been working on it a long time,” Henderson said, adding when he does work on the structure, he wears a safety harness.

Bradley said future plans for the treehouse include adding walls and a rope bridge that connects to a nearby tree.