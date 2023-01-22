Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Clinton Published 11:39 am Sunday, January 22, 2023

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer- involved shooting that occurred Sunday at approximately 9 a.m. near 552 Spring Ridge Road in Clinton.

According to a release from MBI, the Clinton Police Department responded to a call of a suspicious person wearing a ski mask at an apartment complex. Upon arrival, officers encountered a subject who displayed a weapon toward an officer. The subject received fatal injuries and the officer received no injuries.

MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.