VOLUNTEER OF THE WEEK: Aaleiya Williams helps out one diaper at a time Published 8:00 am Sunday, January 22, 2023

This week’s Vicksburg Post Volunteer of the Week is Aaleiya Williams, who volunteers at the Center for Pregnancy Choices (CPC) in Vicksburg. Williams is a Vicksburg native. She currently attends Warren Central High School and was part of the football cheerleader team. Starting in Fall 2023, Williams will attend Mississippi College as a biology major to pursue a career in pediatrics or surgery.

How did you start volunteering for the Center for Pregnancy Choices?

I was calling around to get my friend prenatal care, and CPC was the one that didn’t seem hostile when I told them the situation. Months later, I felt called to go to CPC and thank the people that were so kind to us. I was greeted by two of the sweetest people I know, Shannon Bagley and Michelle Myricks. They told me that if I needed service hours they’d love to have me there, and from that moment forward I’d come and do work around the office.

How long have you been volunteering at the Center for Pregnancy Choices?

I’ve been a volunteer there for about two years now.

What is your favorite memory while volunteering with CPC?

I came in to volunteer when I was going through a hard time; at this time they didn’t really know much about me but they still took the time to stop and pray over me. It showed that they see their volunteers as more than just volunteers.

What are some of your volunteer tasks at the Center for Pregnancy Choices?

My personal favorite is sorting clothes in the baby boutique, which consists of separating clothes by age, size and season. A couple of other things include sorting diapers by size, folding baby clothing and helping with bringing in donations.

What have you learned from volunteering with the Center for Pregnancy Choices?

I’ve learned so many things, but mainly that pregnancy crisis centers are not what the media portrays them as. They aren’t unethical centers that are forcing their beliefs upon people and shaming others for their decisions. They’re a group of loving people that genuinely care about the preservation of life, and not only that but they also care about mothers as well.

