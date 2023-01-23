BRING ON THE KIBBEE: 62nd Annual Lebanese Dinner set for Feb. 13

Published 9:10 am Monday, January 23, 2023

By Staff Reports

The annual Lebanese Dinner at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 2709 Washington St., draws about 3,500 people annually who come to savor the dishes prepared by the members. (File/The Vicksburg Post)

St. George Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church will present the 62nd Annual Lebanese Dinner on Monday, Feb. 13, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.

The dinner will be drive-thru only. Tickets are $18 and the meal consists of cabbage rolls, baked kibbee, tabooli salad, green beans in tomato sauce and pita bread.

Tickets must be purchased in advance only and will not be sold on the day of the dinner. Tickets can be purchased from any church member, on Eventbrite.com, or by calling 601-529-2147.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

More News

Judge: Mississippi city acted properly in OK of affordable apartments

Mississippi nursing schools turn away students amid shortage

Smith named director of Mississippi Community College Board

Police: Mississippi officer fatally shoots armed person

Print Article

  • Polls

    Do you support the Port of Vicksburg expansion?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar