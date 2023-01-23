BRING ON THE KIBBEE: 62nd Annual Lebanese Dinner set for Feb. 13 Published 9:10 am Monday, January 23, 2023

St. George Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church will present the 62nd Annual Lebanese Dinner on Monday, Feb. 13, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.

The dinner will be drive-thru only. Tickets are $18 and the meal consists of cabbage rolls, baked kibbee, tabooli salad, green beans in tomato sauce and pita bread.

Tickets must be purchased in advance only and will not be sold on the day of the dinner. Tickets can be purchased from any church member, on Eventbrite.com, or by calling 601-529-2147.