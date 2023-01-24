Alcorn State holds off Bethune-Cookman for sixth consecutive victory Published 11:33 am Tuesday, January 24, 2023

LORMAN — Alcorn State picked up the pace with its shooting in the second half Monday, and picked up another victory as well.

Dontrell McQuarter finished with 20 points, and the Braves shot 60 percent from the field and went 12-for-13 from the free throw line in the second half as they defeated Bethune-Cookman 76-68.

Alcorn State (9-10, 6-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) won its sixth consecutive game.

Alcorn trailed 29-26 at halftime, then opened the second half with a 9-1 run and never trailed again. Bethune-Cookman (6-14, 2-5) made three consecutive shots in the final minute to stay within striking range, but never made it a one-possession game in the last four minutes.

Alcorn made its last seven shots from the field.

Jeremiah Kendall had a double-double for the Braves, with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Dominic Brewton added 11 points and Byron Joshua finished with 10 points and eight assists.

Zion Harmon scored a game-high 22 points for Bethune-Cookman, and Kevin Davis had 13 points and 14 rebounds.

Alcorn State will go on the road to Baton Rouge on Saturday to play Southern University in a match-up of the two SWAC frontrunners. Tip-off is at 5:30 p.m.

Southern (10-10, 6-1) beat Mississippi Valley State 84-70 on Monday.