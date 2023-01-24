Angelene Carter Moore 

Published 12:47 pm Tuesday, January 24, 2023

By Staff Reports

Mrs. Angelene Carter Moore passed away on January 23, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 85.

Funeral Services celebrating her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Eric Cooley officiating. Visitation will be held at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home on Saturday, January 28, 2023, from 9 a.m. until the hour of service. Interment will be held at Nixon Cemetery in Charleston, Arkansas. 

 

More Obits

Glen Otis Dent 

Barbara J. Strong

Kathleen Mary Mills

Miriam Jacobson Emerson

Print Article

  • Polls

    How do you get your news?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar