Angelene Carter Moore Published 12:47 pm Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Mrs. Angelene Carter Moore passed away on January 23, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 85.

Funeral Services celebrating her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Eric Cooley officiating. Visitation will be held at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home on Saturday, January 28, 2023, from 9 a.m. until the hour of service. Interment will be held at Nixon Cemetery in Charleston, Arkansas.