Miriam Jacobson Emerson Published 9:16 am Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Miriam Jacobson Emerson passed away Friday, January 20, 2023. She was 76 years old.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, January 27, 2022, at noon at Glenwood Funeral Home with Rev. Brian Ables officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday. Burial will follow at Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery in Claiborne County.