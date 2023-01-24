PHOTO GALLERY: 20 years of service with the Vicksburg Fire Department

Published 1:51 pm Tuesday, January 24, 2023

By John Surratt

Three Vicksburg firefighters were recognized last week by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen for 20 years of service with the Vicksburg Fire Department: Associate Fire Chief Trey Martin; Capt. Robert Belk III and Lt. Adam Boren. (Photos by John Surratt | The Vicksburg Post)

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

