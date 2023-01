WANTED: Have you seen Christopher Morgan? Published 12:40 pm Tuesday, January 24, 2023

The Vicksburg Police Department is asking the public for information on the whereabouts of a man wanted for a drive-by shooting.

Those with information on Christopher Morgan, 36, are asked to call VPD at 601-636-5211.

Alternatively, those with information that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward if the information is given to Crime Stoppers of Central Mississippi at 601-355-8477.