WANTED: Have you seen Shaderika Turner? Published 12:35 pm Tuesday, January 24, 2023

The Vicksburg Police Department reported Tuesday that officers are looking for information on the whereabouts of Shaderika Turner.

Turner is wanted by the department for shooting into an occupied vehicle. She is 20 years old.

If anyone has information or knows the whereabouts of Turner, they are encouraged to contact the police department at 601-636-5211.

Alternatively, those with information that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward if the information is given to Crime Stoppers of Central Mississippi at 601-355-8477.