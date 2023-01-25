Alma Jean Brown Published 3:51 pm Wednesday, January 25, 2023

Alma Jean Brown was born July 13, 1941 to Mrs. Laura Lee Woodard Miles in Hughes Arkansas. She was preceded in death by her mother, her husband, George Brown and her nephew, Dennis Miles Jr.

Alma was educated at Saint Mary’s Catholic School in Vicksburg. At a young age, Alma accepted Christ into her life. During her early years of employment, she worked at the now demolished Vicksburg Café.

She departed this life on Friday, January 20, 2023, at East Lake Arbor Nursing Home in Decatur, Georgia.

Alma passion in life was to cook for her family and friends; and an outstanding cook she was. In addition to cooking, she enjoyed going on cruises, playing bingo, and spending time with her family members.

Alma leaves to mourn her passing: two daughters, Carolyn Coleman (Cee Cee) of Norcross, Georgia, and Darlene (Ronnie) Coleman-Glover of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; two sons, William (Shelia) Henderson of Vicksburg, Mississippi, and Charles (Sonora) Brown of Coatesville, Pennsylvania; one brother, Dennis Miles Sr. of Philadelphia Pennsylvania, one niece, Toccara Clark of Atlanta, Georgia; one great-niece, one great-nephew, 17 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, others relatives, treasured friends, and extended family members.