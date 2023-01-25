Basketball roundup: Lady Flashes and Blue Waves win again; VHS sweeps Forest Hill Published 9:05 am Wednesday, January 25, 2023

The St. Aloysius Lady Flashes finished their home schedule by putting together a winning streak.

McKenzie Cole scored a game-high 16 points, including 10 in the second half, and St. Al defeated Adams County Christian School 39-21 in a girls’ basketball game on Tuesday.

Falyn Lusby made three 3-pointers and added nine points for St. Al. Emily Cook, Skylar Connelly and Taryn Lusby scored four points each.

St. Al, which has only won five games this season, swept a pair of games on back-to-back days. It beat Discovery Christian 55-2 on Monday. The Lady Flashes play at Copiah Academy on Thursday to finish the regular season, and then begin the MAIS District 3-5A tournament on Feb. 4.

In the junior varsity game, Megan Theriot finished with 13 points to lead St. Al to a 33-29 victory. Farrell Roberson and Taryn Lusby had eight points each.

Vicksburg 54, Forest Hill 41

Layla Carter totaled 15 points, eight rebounds, five steals and three assists, as the Vicksburg Missy Gators (21-5, 6-1 MHSAA Region 4-5A) took care of Forest Hill (6-13, 1-5) on Tuesday.

Janiah Caples scored a game-high 21 points for Vicksburg. JaNa Colenburg scored six points, to go along with six rebounds and five steals, and Kierra James also grabbed six rebounds.

The Missy Gators built a 29-14 lead at halftime and were never threatened in the last two quarters.

Vicksburg won its second game in a row and for the 10th time in 11 games. It will host Jim Hill Friday at 6 p.m. for senior night.

Boys

ACCS 69, St. Aloysius 42

Will Keen scored 13 points, but St. Aloysius’ boys’ basketball team lost to Adams County Christian.

Korey Simms added eight points for the Flashes, while Carson Henderson had seven and Carson Gleese scored six.

In the junior varsity game, ACCS beat St. Al 43-39. Gleese scored 15 points for St. Al and Henderson had 11.

Vicksburg 68, Forest Hill 54

Malik Franklin went 6-for-6 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter, and finished with 23 points to lead Vicksburg High (24-2, 7-0 MHSAA Region 4-5A) past Forest Hill (6-10, 2-3) and to its 11th consecutive victory.

Vicksburg went 12-for-13 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter, and was 17-for-21 in the game.

Davian Williams scored 16 points for the Gators, Tyler Henderson had 14, and Jaylin Jackson made three 3-pointers to finish with nine points.

Port Gibson 85, Jefferson County 57

The Port Gibson Blue Waves kept rolling toward the postseason by routing Jefferson County for their seventh win in a row.

Kameron Brown scored 25 points for Port Gibson (13-5, 7-0 MHSAA Region 7-3A), which built a 13-point lead by halftime and then blew the game open by outscoring Jefferson County 22-9 in the third quarter.

Port Gibson’s Jaylen Hill scored eight of his 15 points in the third quarter. Darrel Hedrick had nine of his 13 in the second. Raheem Davis also added nine points for the Blue Waves, who host Wilkinson County Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Knoowledge Ragin scored a game-high 41 points for Jefferson County (3-11, 2-3), including 22 in the fourth quarter.