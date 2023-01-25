Did You Know? Fun Facts about ERDC
The team at the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center compiled a list of fun and educational facts about what exactly goes on behind the gates of Vicksburg’s largest employer.
This is the first in a series of “Fun Facts about ERDC.”
- Currently, ERDC has more than 2,330 employees with about 1,400 of them being engineers and scientists. More than 960 have advanced degrees and approximately 400 are engineers and scientists with PhDs.
- ERDC had a $475.5 million economic impact in the state of Mississippi in FY21. The breakdown is as follows: $375 million for Mississippi employee salaries; $39 million for small business partnerships; $34.45 million toward research and development in partnership with Mississippi colleges and universities; and $27 million for large business partnerships.
- ERDC is the 15th largest employer in Mississippi (up 2 positions since 2019).
- In FY22, ERDC added approximately 100 people to its team, and more than 1,100 new hires have been added over the last 5 years.
- Three of the biggest problems facing the Nation that ERDC is addressing are: Climate change, energy resilience and environmental sustainability.
