Did You Know? Fun Facts about ERDC Published 10:25 am Wednesday, January 25, 2023

The team at the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center compiled a list of fun and educational facts about what exactly goes on behind the gates of Vicksburg’s largest employer.

This is the first in a series of “Fun Facts about ERDC.”

Currently, ERDC has more than 2,330 employees with about 1,400 of them being engineers and scientists. More than 960 have advanced degrees and approximately 400 are engineers and scientists with PhDs. ERDC had a $475.5 million economic impact in the state of Mississippi in FY21. The breakdown is as follows: $375 million for Mississippi employee salaries; $39 million for small business partnerships; $34.45 million toward research and development in partnership with Mississippi colleges and universities; and $27 million for large business partnerships. ERDC is the 15th largest employer in Mississippi (up 2 positions since 2019). In FY22, ERDC added approximately 100 people to its team, and more than 1,100 new hires have been added over the last 5 years. Three of the biggest problems facing the Nation that ERDC is addressing are: Climate change, energy resilience and environmental sustainability.

