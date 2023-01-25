George Wendell Scott Published 12:27 pm Wednesday, January 25, 2023

George Wendell Scott passed away on Tuesday, January 24 at his home in Vicksburg, MS. He was 72. Mr. Scott was born in Tallulah, LA on October 23, 1950, to the late John and Avis Scott. He was a graduate of Tallulah High School and served in the U.S. Army. He retired from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 2009 as a Transportation Specialist.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, AJ Scott; five sisters: Opal Self, Rose Moore, Helen Breedlove, Alma Rollins, and Marion Hillman; and two brothers, Michael Scott and John Scott.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Amye Glassl Scott of Vicksburg; his sister, Anne Morgan of Bossier City, LA; his brother, William Scott (Judy) of Lake Chico, AR; and his special friend, Irene Horton of Vicksburg and many nieces and nephews; great nieces and great nephews; and several great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, January 27 at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home, 5000 Indiana Avenue with Rev. Jason Lupo officiating. Visitation will be from noon until the hour of service. Interment will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers will be John Hopkins, Brian Scott, Paul Scott, Clyde Self, Lamar Breedlove, and Ronald Moore. Honorary pallbearers will be Glenn Foster, Alvin Foster, and members of the Vicksburg Fire Department Ambulance Service.