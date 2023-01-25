Old Post Files Jan. 25, 1923-2023

100 years ago: 1923

Dorothy Katzenmeyer, flu sufferer, is much improved. • J.J. Blackwell is chosen as head of the local baseball association. 

90 years ago: 1933

Abe Frishman becomes alderman at Port Gibson. • Dell Sweet, state game warden, states a quail reserve will be established in Warren County. • Mrs. W. Hemingway Sr. dies. • It is announced that improvements at the waterworks plant are completed. 

80 years ago: 1943

Mrs. E.J. Albritton dies. • Mr. and Mrs. Powell Smith return to Bay St. Louis after visiting here. • Edgar Guthrie leaves for Miami Beach, Fla., for pre-aviation training in the U.S. Air Force. • C.L. Feibelman Jr. graduates in law from the University of Mississippi. 

70 years ago: 1953

The Mothers March on Polio campaign nets $3,353.40. • Services are held for Helen Barnum. • Mrs. B.L. Miller, Transylvania, La., resident, dies here. •John Caulfield and David Niven star in “The Lady Says No” at the Joy Theater.

60 years ago: 1963

E.F. Bankston dies. • Services are held for accident victim Rev. B.B. Rogers. • Sue Lyons stars in “Lolita” at the Rivoli Drive-In. • Services are held for Mrs. L.D. Wilson. • Maurice Emmich is named Man of the Year by local Jaycees. 

50 years ago: 1973

An excursion steamer, The Natchez, modeled after an elaborate Mississippi River sternwheeler of the 1800s, is being built in New Orleans. • Debra Anne Jabour of Vicksburg is chosen as one of the top 10 beauties at the University of Southern Mississippi. • The Street Clinic announces an expansion to add about 9,000 square feet of space to the present building. 

40 years ago: 1983

Tonya Kolb, granddaughter of Bertha Kolb of Vicksburg, appears in a commercial on CBS. • Services are held for Dennis Sweet Jr. • The Redwood Country Store is burglarized. 

30 years ago: 1993

Mississippi’s bank balance is good and getting better, according to legislators at a Chamber of Commerce forum. •License fees for cab companies are reduced by the Board of Mayor and Alderman. 

20 years ago: 2003

Mandi Pecanty is named Miss Vicksburg. • John Jones and his son, Bobby, escape uninjured as fire destroys their mobile home on Lee Road. • Annie Louise Taylor Hale dies. 

10 years ago: 2013

The Old Court House Museum’s Sprague exhibit received a welcome addition with the donation of a model of the steamboat that sat at the City Front for 26 years before burning in 1974. • Vicksburg resident, Dian Anderson, 65, was selected as the Mississippi Track Club’s 2012 Female Runner of the Year. 

