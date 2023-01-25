PCA’s Chase Hearn wins The Post’s Athlete of the Week award Published 11:00 am Wednesday, January 25, 2023

In a race that came down to the wire, an Eagle flew past all of his challengers.

Porter’s Chapel Academy basketball player Chase Hearn won the latest Vicksburg Post Athlete of the Week award, with just 59 votes separating the top three competitors.

Hearn received 355 of the 1,172 votes cast in an online poll by The Vicksburg Post’s readers. Warren Central’s Jae’la Smith was second, with 313 votes, and Vicksburg High’s Davian Williams was third with 296. St. Aloysius’ Falyn Lusby finished fourth, with 208 votes.

Hearn helped the Eagles to two victories that locked up the No. 2 seed for the MAIS District 3-3A tournament. He scored nine points in a 74-34 rout of Benton Academy on Jan. 17, and 12 in a 66-53 win over Delta Streets Academy on Jan. 19.

PCA has a 13-5 record heading into its regular-season finale Friday at Tri-County. The district tournament starts Tuesday at Benton Academy.

Congratulations to Chase and the other nominees, and thank you to our readers for voting.

The nominees for the Athlete of the Week award are announced each week on Sunday, and voting is open until midnight Tuesday. Links to the poll will be posted on our Facebook and Twitter pages, as well as at vicksburgpost.com.