USACE Vicksburg District employees named Modern-Day Technology Leaders

Published 2:31 pm Wednesday, January 25, 2023

By Staff Reports

 The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District announced this week that four employees were recently selected to receive a Modern-Day Technology Leader Award at the 2023 Black Engineer of the Year Awards (BEYA) Conference in February.

Resa Holmes, Willie Thomas, Jonathan Malone and Jasmine Ford will be recognized for their outstanding innovation, creativity, leadership and commitment to the future of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

The awardees were chosen by a peer-reviewed selection committee drawn from a diverse group of scientific and technical leaders.

