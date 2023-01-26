Annie Belle Floyd Brown Published 10:27 am Thursday, January 26, 2023

Annie Belle passed away January 22, 2023, at St. Dominic Hospital, Jackson, Miss. She was born to Abe Floyd Sr. and Mary Steed Floyd on Oct. 25, 1942. She confessed Christ at an early age at Second Union M.B. Church Utica, Miss. under the leadership of the late Rev. E.E. Spencer. She graduated from high school in 1960, she furthered her education at Jackson State College, Delta State University and earned her master’s degree at the University of Southern Mississippi Hattiesburg, Miss. Annie Belle is predeceased by her parents, Abe Floyd Sr. and Mary Floyd and five siblings. She is survived by her four children, Laquette Brown Jones Canton, Miss., LaTanya (Casey) Palmore, Cardinal Brown and Christopher (Teresa) Brown both of Jackson, Miss.; 12 grandchildren; a sister, Thelma F. Roach Vicksburg, Miss.; sister-in-law, Betty Floyd; brother-in-law, Leonard Myles Sr. of Milwaukee, Wis.; numerous relatives and friends (Including the Floyd, Hamilton, Robinson and Steed families.) Family hour will be Friday, January 27, 2023, from 1 until 7 p.m. at People’s Funeral Home, 886 N. Farish St. Jackson, Miss. Funeral services are Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Greater Mt. Calvary M.B. Church, 1400 Robinson St., Jackson, Miss. at 10:30 a.m.