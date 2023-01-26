Barbara Jean Strong Published 11:36 am Thursday, January 26, 2023

Barbara Jean Strong, passed away on Monday, January 23, following a lengthy illness. She was 76. She was a retired educator who worked at Greenwood Leflore High School in Greenwood, MS and was a member of Zion Travelers M. B. Church.

She was preceded in death by her father, Walter Caul Strong Sr.; mother, Annie Bell Hatchett Strong; brothers, Walter Caul Strong Jr. and Arthur R. Strong Sr.

She leaves to cherish her memories is her daughter, Demetria Strong; grandchild, Dasha Strong; her brothers, Robert (Gwendolyn) Strong and Howard (Gwendolyn) Strong; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives including the Hatchett, Drayton, Shorter, Jones, Watson, Gaskin and Fisher families.