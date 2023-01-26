Barbara Jean Strong

Published 11:36 am Thursday, January 26, 2023

By Staff Reports

Barbara Jean Strong, passed away on Monday, January 23, following a lengthy illness.  She was 76.  She was a retired educator who worked at Greenwood Leflore High School in Greenwood, MS and was a member of Zion Travelers M. B. Church.

She was preceded in death by her father, Walter Caul Strong Sr.; mother, Annie Bell Hatchett Strong; brothers, Walter Caul Strong Jr. and Arthur R. Strong Sr.

She leaves to cherish her memories is her daughter, Demetria Strong; grandchild, Dasha Strong; her brothers, Robert (Gwendolyn) Strong and Howard (Gwendolyn) Strong; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives including the Hatchett, Drayton, Shorter, Jones, Watson, Gaskin and Fisher families.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

 

More Obits

Annie Belle Floyd Brown

Sheeka Larsha Truitt

Elder Larry Pickens Sr.

Alma Jean Brown

Print Article

  • Polls

    How do you get your news?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar