Elder Larry Pickens Sr. Published 9:13 am Thursday, January 26, 2023

Funeral services for Elder Larry Pickens Sr., 70, who died Saturday, January 21, at his residence, will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, January 27, at Greater Mt. Zion COGIC Church, 2021 Monticello Street, Hazlehurst, MS with Supt. J.R. Williams officiating. Burial will be in Thompson Memorial Garden Cemetery with Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be Thursday, from 1 until 5 p.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home Chapel and Friday, from 10 a.m. until service time at the church. For more information please look at our web page @ thompsonfuneralhomeinc.com or Facebook page @ Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.