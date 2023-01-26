Part Two: Fun Facts about ERDC Published 8:00 am Thursday, January 26, 2023

The team at the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center compiled a list of fun and educational facts about what exactly goes on behind the gates of Vicksburg’s largest employer.

Here’s the latest iteration of “Fun Facts about ERDC.”

At the Waterways Experiment Station in 1969, ERDC scientists and engineers were among the first to test wheels for the Apollo 11 “Moon Buggy.” ERDC personnel researched the mulberry caisson design and conducted breakwater testing ahead of the World War II Normandy beach landing, giving decision-makers vital information as they planned one of the most important battles in our nation’s history. ERDC researchers developed structural hardening techniques that were utilized in the Pentagon and saved many lives during the terrorist attack on Sept. 11, 2001. ERDC also led the post-9/11 study on blast-resistant building design for the Pentagon. The Great Mississippi Flood of 1927 led to the establishment of the Waterways Experiment Station, known today as the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC).

