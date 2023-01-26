PHOTO GALLERY: Vicksburg Firefighters honored for 15 years of service

Published 10:48 am Thursday, January 26, 2023

By John Surratt

Three Vicksburg firefighters were recognized for 15 years of service with the city.

Pictured are Lt. Gerrick Durrell, fire inspector Nathaniel Williams and Lt. Joseph Rusche. (Photos by John Surratt | The Vicksburg Post)

