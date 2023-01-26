Sheeka Larsha Truitt Published 9:17 am Thursday, January 26, 2023

Funeral services for Sheeka Larsha Truitt, 50, who died Friday, January 20, at the UMMC in Jackson, MS, will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, January 21, at Community Christian Church in Lorman, Ms, with Dr. James Burks officiating; Evangelist Sadie Wilson will do the eulogy. Burial will be in Thompson Memorial Garden Cemetery with Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be Friday, from 1 until 5 p.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home Chapel and Saturday, from noon until service time at the church. For more information please look at our web page @ thompsonfuneralhomeinc.com or Facebook page @ Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.