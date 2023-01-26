Southern Miss wins again, stays atop Sun Belt standings

Published 10:05 pm Thursday, January 26, 2023

By Staff Reports

Southern Miss guard Austin Crowley (1) goes for the slam dunk in a game against Arkansas State on Thursday. Crowley scored 12 points to help Southern Miss win 73-57. (Joe Harper/bgnphoto.com/Southern Miss Athletics)

HATTIESBURG — Southern Miss stayed undefeated at home, and on top of the Sun Belt Conference standings.

DeAndre Pinckney scored 18 points, and Denijay Harris had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds as Southern Miss defeated Arkansas State 73-57 on Thursday.

It was the fourth win overall for Southern Miss (18-4, 7-2 Sun Belt) and improved its record to 11-0 at home this season. The Golden Eagles remained tied with Louisiana-Lafayette for first place in the conference.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

Felipe Haase added 13 points and nine rebounds for Southern Miss, and Austin Crowley scored 12 points.

Southern Miss went on a 12-2 run early in the second half to build a double-digit lead, and Arkansas State never got closer than eight points in the last 12 minutes. Southern Miss’ biggest lead was 19, at 67-48 on a layup by Harris with 7:05 remaining. Harris’ layup was part of a streak of nine consecutive made field goals for the Golden Eagles.

Markise Davis and Omar El-Sheikh led Arkansas State (9-13, 1-8) with 10 points apiece.

Southern Miss will finish a four-game homestand Saturday at 2 p.m. against Texas State. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

More Sports

Flashes pick up crucial win over Park Place

No. 2 Alabama fends off Mississippi State’s upset bid

‘He’s too good at lying not to do it’: Alleged conman claims Powe used ‘brute strength’ in kidnapping

PCA’s Chase Hearn wins The Post’s Athlete of the Week award

Print Article

  • Polls

    How do you get your news?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar