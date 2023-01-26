Southern Miss wins again, stays atop Sun Belt standings Published 10:05 pm Thursday, January 26, 2023

HATTIESBURG — Southern Miss stayed undefeated at home, and on top of the Sun Belt Conference standings.

DeAndre Pinckney scored 18 points, and Denijay Harris had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds as Southern Miss defeated Arkansas State 73-57 on Thursday.

It was the fourth win overall for Southern Miss (18-4, 7-2 Sun Belt) and improved its record to 11-0 at home this season. The Golden Eagles remained tied with Louisiana-Lafayette for first place in the conference.

Felipe Haase added 13 points and nine rebounds for Southern Miss, and Austin Crowley scored 12 points.

Southern Miss went on a 12-2 run early in the second half to build a double-digit lead, and Arkansas State never got closer than eight points in the last 12 minutes. Southern Miss’ biggest lead was 19, at 67-48 on a layup by Harris with 7:05 remaining. Harris’ layup was part of a streak of nine consecutive made field goals for the Golden Eagles.

Markise Davis and Omar El-Sheikh led Arkansas State (9-13, 1-8) with 10 points apiece.

Southern Miss will finish a four-game homestand Saturday at 2 p.m. against Texas State. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.