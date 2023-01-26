Vicksburg Police investigating man found with gunshot wound near Gulfport Church

Published 9:42 pm Thursday, January 26, 2023

By Staff Reports

The Vicksburg Police Department is part of an ongoing investigation after a man was found with a gunshot wound near a church in Gulfport, Miss.

According to WXXV25, Gulfport Police spokesman Sgt. Jason Ducre said Vicksburg Police and Harrison County are part of the investigation.

Gulfport police said the man, who was found near Temple Baptist Church on Old Highway 49, was in stable condition.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

According to The Sun Herald, Ducre said it was not clear if the victim sustained the wounds at the church.

This is a developing story. The Post has contacted The Vicksburg Police Department for more information and will update readers as details become available.

Click here for an update on this story.

More News

Gulfport gunshot victim from Vicksburg, two arrested in Louisiana in connection

Bills to watch in the 2023 Mississippi legislative session

Vicksburg airport employee honored for 5 years of service; payments approved for Pemberton

First legal medical marijuana sales are made in Mississippi

Print Article

  • Polls

    How do you get your news?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar