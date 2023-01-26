Vicksburg Police investigating man found with gunshot wound near Gulfport Church Published 9:42 pm Thursday, January 26, 2023

The Vicksburg Police Department is part of an ongoing investigation after a man was found with a gunshot wound near a church in Gulfport, Miss.

According to WXXV25, Gulfport Police spokesman Sgt. Jason Ducre said Vicksburg Police and Harrison County are part of the investigation.

Gulfport police said the man, who was found near Temple Baptist Church on Old Highway 49, was in stable condition.

According to The Sun Herald, Ducre said it was not clear if the victim sustained the wounds at the church.

This is a developing story. The Post has contacted The Vicksburg Police Department for more information and will update readers as details become available.

Click here for an update on this story.