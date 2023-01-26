Warren County Land Records Jan. 16 to Jan. 23 Published 9:37 am Thursday, January 26, 2023

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period Jan. 16. to Jan. 23.

Warranty Deeds

*Randall W. Mauck to William D. Ainsworth and Theresa Ainsworth, Part of Section 24, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Alan Q. Atwood, Trustee, Donna O. Atwood, Trustee and Atwood Living Trust to Alan Quin Atwood II, Part of Section 24, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

*Melzena J. Cartwright, John Tyler Cartwright Jr., Jamie Cartwright, Jonula Cartwright McNair and Chastity Cartwright Fitts and Lawerence Eugene Brown and Evelyn Brown, Part of Section 21, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Buford Land Partners and B.P. Buford to Mykesia Foster, Part of Section 22, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Bobby Gene Stauts and Mildred Maedee Stauts by POA to James Richard Cumberland and Milayla Autumn Cumberland, Lots 15, 16 and 17, Lake Park Estate No. 6.

*Alma Louise R. Dillion and Davis Allan Reed to Rocking Enterprises LLC, Part of Section 32, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Gevon Smith to Kenneth Charles Ross Jr. and Shanice Gray, Lot 10, Northview Subdivision Part 3.

*Paul Williams Kent by POA to Bruce King, Lot 264, Oak Park No. 5.

*Live Oak Construction LLC to Donny Welch and Stephanie Welch, Part of Section 3, Township 17 North, Range 2 East.

*Orbit Oil Co., Inc. to Orbit61 Quick Stop LLC, Part of Section 28, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

Deeds of Trust

*American Credit Corporation of Mississippi LLC to Marvin J. “Blake” Barnes, Part of Section 24 Choctaw District, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 25, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Lot 12, Part of Section 22, Township 17 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 23, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 10, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Windsor Property Management Inc to BancorpSouth Bank, Part of Section 6, Township 16 North, Range 5 East; Part of Section 31, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Lawrence Eugene Brown to Evelyn Brown, Part of Section 21, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Ross Kenneth Charles Jr. and Shanice Gray to Cadence Bank, Lots 10, Northview Subdivision Part 3.

*Marcus J. Randley and Nikita D. Chambers to USDA Rural Housing Service, Lot 5, Forrest Cove Subdivision Part 3A.

*James Richard Cumberland and Mikayla Autumn Cumberland to Mutual Credit Union, Lot 15, 16 and 17, Lake Park Estates No. 6.

*Christine Boone Guierix and Armand P. Guizerix III to Mutual Credit Union, Part of Section 22, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

*Tommie L. Hubbard to John A. Hennessey, Block 9, Lot 12, Maywood Terrace No. 6.

*Deborah Wesley to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Part of Southeast ¼ of Section 23, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Tonya R. Tyler to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 8, Lake Hill Park No. 2.

*Jonathan E. Ross to Jennifer J. Ross to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Part of Section 17, Township 14 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 20, Township 14 North, Range 4 East.

*Nathan Irby to Onesource Lands LLC, Part of Section 31, Township 17 North, Range 5 East.

*Melissa L. Madura and Robert L. Madura Jr. to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Section 4, Township 17 North, Range 2 East.

*Brandy K. Martin to Newrez LLC, Lot 3, Golden Triangle.

*Donald Charles Wilson to Mutual Credit Union, Lot 373, Openwood Plantation No. 8-E.

*Orbit 61 Quick Stop LLC to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 28, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

*Rocking H. Enterprises LLC to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Section 32, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Eddie D. Shiers and Melissa R. Shiers to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Section 6, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Edward J. Wong and Amanda Aden Wong to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 33, Savannah Hills Subdivision Part 3.

Marriage Licenses

*Saul Pineda Hernandez, 38, Mexico, to Maria Guadalupe Calderon Romero, 38, Mexico.

*Louis Harold Logue, 81, Mississippi, to Sonya Dianne Erickson, 69, Mississippi.

*Donald Mayfield Brown, 31, Mississippi, to Jennifer Frances Namu Kizza, 28, Florida.

*Michael Charles Jackson, 64, Mississippi, to Renee Lajune Hall, 63, Mississippi.

*Darrell Wayne Kirtfield, 54, Mississippi, to Carey Ann Bufkin, 47, Mississippi.

*Byron Cordell Griffin, 45, Vicksburg, to Tina Marie Lewis, 39, Jackson.