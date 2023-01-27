Merit Health River Region announces Healthy Heart Challenge Published 2:09 pm Friday, January 27, 2023

February is American Heart Month and to celebrate, Merit Health River Region is rolling out a 28-Day Healthy Heart Challenge to encourage a lifestyle of healthy living.

This is an inaugural event offered through Merit Health, which will begin Feb. 1 and include an email series featuring articles, tips and a daily challenge to help improve one’s health, marketing director Leigh White said.

“The daily emails are a quick read with fun and interesting facts about heart health and the daily challenges are very easy to do,” White said, adding some may be difficult, but all will encourage lifestyle changes that can make one’s heart healthier and stronger.

White said areas of focus will include ways to reduce high blood pressure, how to eat healthier, steps to recover from a sedentary lifestyle, and how exercise, relieving stress and self-care are proven to improve heart health.

For those interested in participating in the free challenge, visit www.mymerithealth.com/heart-challenge.

“Heart disease kills more adults in the U.S. than any other cause. It has been the number one killer of adults for decades. Heart health is key to your overall health. Our Healthy Heart Challenge will provide an easy way to give your health the attention it deserves. It is fun, sometimes surprising, always informative and it can be life-saving,” White said.