Merit Health River Region announces Healthy Heart Challenge
Published 2:09 pm Friday, January 27, 2023
February is American Heart Month and to celebrate, Merit Health River Region is rolling out a 28-Day Healthy Heart Challenge to encourage a lifestyle of healthy living.
This is an inaugural event offered through Merit Health, which will begin Feb. 1 and include an email series featuring articles, tips and a daily challenge to help improve one’s health, marketing director Leigh White said.
“The daily emails are a quick read with fun and interesting facts about heart health and the daily challenges are very easy to do,” White said, adding some may be difficult, but all will encourage lifestyle changes that can make one’s heart healthier and stronger.
White said areas of focus will include ways to reduce high blood pressure, how to eat healthier, steps to recover from a sedentary lifestyle, and how exercise, relieving stress and self-care are proven to improve heart health.
For those interested in participating in the free challenge, visit www.mymerithealth.com/heart-challenge.
“Heart disease kills more adults in the U.S. than any other cause. It has been the number one killer of adults for decades. Heart health is key to your overall health. Our Healthy Heart Challenge will provide an easy way to give your health the attention it deserves. It is fun, sometimes surprising, always informative and it can be life-saving,” White said.
About Terri Cowart Frazier
Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”
Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.
Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.
Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.
“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’
