Old Post Files Jan. 27, 1923-2023 Published 9:00 am Friday, January 27, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1923

Harry Carey is seen at the Alamo Theater in “Canyon of Fools.” • Mr. and Mrs. W.E. Lee, recent flu sufferers, are out. • Mrs. George W. Crock, ill for several days, is improved.

90 years ago: 1933

The Vicksburg Division of the Illinois Central Railroad wins the President’s Safety Cup for 1932. • The Rev. Theodore Dubose Bratton is in the city for a brief visit. • E.H. Wray and H. Cooper of Greenville are visiting friends here.

80 years ago: 1943

Frank Everett is speaker of the Optimist Club. • Tom Harris announces as a candidate for the Board of Supervisors in District 1. • A son is born to Mr. and Mrs. J.L. Calcote. • Mrs. Alice Easterling is a patient at the Sanitarium.

70 years ago: 1953

Mark Klugh, Illinois Central train dispatcher, dies. • The first meeting of the new Municipal Planning Committee of the Chamber of Commerce is held here. • Mrs. Will Spann is ill at Mercy Hospital. • James Foley undergoes surgery at Mercy Hospital. • Claude M. Scott, Utica resident, dies.

60 years ago: 1963

Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Shirley announce the birth of a daughter, Ruth, on Jan. 26. • Mr. and Mrs. Edward Crawford announce the birth of a son, Jeffrey, on Jan. 28. • Frank Maxwell is elected to the board of directors of the Mississippi Innkeepers Association.

50 years ago: 1973

Catherine Currie of Vicksburg is named acting dean of women at Wilberforce University, Wilberforce, Ohio. • Astronaut Fred W. Haise Jr., a Biloxi native, is the speaker at the Distinguished Service Award Banquet of the Mississippi Jaycees. • Mr. and Mrs. Jerry W. Clark announce the birth of a daughter, Stephanie Suzanne, born Jan. 30.

40 years ago: 1983

Kirk Douglas stars in “The Man from Snowy River” at the Battlefield Cinema Theater. • Missy Gators win over Lanier, 47-38.

30 years ago: 1993

Fifth-grade students in the Grove Street Elementary GATES class are the state’s first-place winners in the 1993 Smoke-Free Class of 2000 video contest. • The City of Vicksburg can start legal action to take the Surplus City USA building by force if the property owner does not agree to sell to Harrah’s for development.

20 years ago: 2003

Keith Weaver, financial specialist, associates with the John W. Prewitt Agency. • Paul Rusche retires after 25 years of working as a firefighter. • Kierra Nikiah Cage celebrates her third birthday.

10 years ago: 2013

The Mississippi River remained shut down at Vicksburg as cleanup crews worked to transfer crude oil from a barge damaged when it hit the U.S. 80 bridge. • South Alabama and former Vicksburg High basketball player, Mychal Ammons, scored nine points and grabbed five rebounds in a 60-58 win over Florida International.