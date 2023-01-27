REINDEER RESULTS: $38,000 donated to Paws Rescue of Vicksburg

Published 11:05 am Friday, January 27, 2023

By Vera Ann Fedell

A $38,000 check was presented to Paws Rescue of Vicksburg by Reindeer Run organizers on Thursday afternoon.

The group gathered at Toney Town on U.S. 61 North for the check presentation.

Pictured from left to right are Christen Toney, Debbie Haworth-Peacock, Paws Rescue President Leigh Conerly, Cynthia Freeney, Michelle Coccaro and Johnna Riddick. (Photo by Vera Ann Fedell | The Vicksburg Post

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

More News

Conventional Decor: Vicksburg Convention Center celebrates renovations

Man found with gunshot wound near Gulfport church identified as Vicksburg resident Mike Ouzts

Old Post Files Jan. 27, 1923-2023

TEACHER OF THE YEAR: Cassandra Ringo keeps students current

Print Article

  • Polls

    How do you get your news?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar