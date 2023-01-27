REINDEER RESULTS: $38,000 donated to Paws Rescue of Vicksburg Published 11:05 am Friday, January 27, 2023

A $38,000 check was presented to Paws Rescue of Vicksburg by Reindeer Run organizers on Thursday afternoon.

The group gathered at Toney Town on U.S. 61 North for the check presentation.

Pictured from left to right are Christen Toney, Debbie Haworth-Peacock, Paws Rescue President Leigh Conerly, Cynthia Freeney, Michelle Coccaro and Johnna Riddick. (Photo by Vera Ann Fedell | The Vicksburg Post