Two suspects identified in connection with Mike Ouzts case Published 1:46 pm Friday, January 27, 2023

Suspects tied to a Gonzales, La. manhunt and the shooting of Vicksburg and Lake Providence, La. resident Mike Ouzts have been identified, WAFB reported Friday afternoon.

The manhunt began at a residence in the Louisiana town and ended at a Jack in the Box restaurant with eight people being detained — two of whom were held on warrants connected to the shooting of Ouzts.

A spokesperson with Gonzales Police Department said warrants were obtained in connection with Gulfport police’s investigation for two people believed to be at a home on West Caroline Street in Gonzales. She explained officers with the Gonzales Police Department and deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office saw the people they were looking for get into a vehicle and drive off.

The first suspect was identified by Gulfport Police Department as Logan Delena, 27 of Saucier, Miss. Delena is charged with seven counts of illegal possession of stolen firearms; one count of illegal possession of stolen things; one count of aggravated flight from an officer; one count of possession of Schedule I controlled dangerous substance; one count of illegal carrying of weapons; and one count of possession of firearms by a convicted felon.

The second suspect arrested on a warrant from Harrison County is Blake Menefee, 20 of Gonzales, La. Menefee is charged with seven counts of illegal possession of stolen firearms; one count of illegal possession of stolen things; one count of aggravated flight from an officer; one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana; and one count of illegal carry of weapons.