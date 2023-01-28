Boys basketball: Warren Central, PCA, Port Gibson rack up wins Published 8:44 am Saturday, January 28, 2023

With one big upset, Warren Central made a statement that it could be a factor in the MHSAA Region 6-6A boys’ basketball tournament.

Padre Gray made four 3-pointers and finished with 17 points, and Gaylon Turner added 14 as Warren Central knocked off Terry 63-59 on Friday.

The Vikings raced out to a 19-7 lead by the end of the first quarter and stayed in front the rest of the way. Gray made three 3-pointers in the third quarter to help hold off Terry’s charge, and Turner scored 11 points in the second half.

Garrett Orgas-Fisher also contributed 11 points for Warren Central (9-10, 3-2 Region 6-6A), and Lazaveon Sylvester scored seven. Avery Thomas led Terry (18-6, 3-2) with a game-high 22 points.

The Vikings’ victory likely set up a rematch with Terry in the region tournament that begins Feb. 6. The teams are currently seeded Nos. 3 and 2, respectively, in the four-team league and would meet in the first round if the standings hold.

Northwest Rankin (17-8, 4-1) is in first place, and Pearl (2-18, 0-5) is in fourth.

Warren Central plays at Northwest Rankin on Tuesday. Northwest Rankin won their first meeting by 30 points on Jan. 17, so even if Warren Central wins it would be unlikely to make up the point differential needed to overtake Northwest for the No. 1 seed.

Porter’s Chapel 72, Tri-County 66

Lawson Selby had a monster night, going 7-for-11 from 3-point range and finishing with 31 points and 10 rebounds to lead Porter’s Chapel Academy past Tri-County in its regular-season finale.

Porter’s Chapel made 10 3-pointers in all. It built a 12-point lead by halftime and then held Tri-County at bay for the last two quarters.

Noah Porter added 16 points and four assists for the Eagles (14-5), and Ty Mack had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Taylor LaBarre also scored seven points.

Cooper Johnson scored 34 for Tri-County, and Maddox Walters had 12. They combined to make nine 3-pointers.

PCA will play in the MAIS District 3-3A tournament next week at Benton Academy. The Eagles’ first game is against Delta Streets, on Feb. 2 at 7:45 p.m.

PCA is already assured of advancing to the MAIS Class 3A North State tournament that begins Feb. 6 at Kemper Academy. The top four teams in the five-team district tournament advance.

Port Gibson 69, Wilkinson County 33

D’Andrew Reynolds scored 20 of his game-high 23 points in the first half to lead Port Gibson (14-5, 8-0 MHSAA Region 7-3A) past Wilkinson County and to its eighth consecutive victory.

Kameron Brown finished with 10 points and nine assists for the Blue Waves, while Damien Miller had nine points and 11 rebounds. Ri’Quavis Marbra had seven points and eight rebounds.

Port Gibson will finish the regular season with two home games next week — vs. Wesson on Tuesday and Hazlehurst on Feb. 3. Both games begin at 7:30 p.m.