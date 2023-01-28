Girls basketball: Warren Central, Porter’s Chapel keep on rolling Published 9:38 am Saturday, January 28, 2023

The Warren Central Lady Vikes kept rolling through their region schedule Friday, and now will get another chance at the one team that has tripped them up so far.

Zion Harvey led a balanced team scoring effort with 12 points, and Kayleigh Karel scored 11 as Warren Central defeated Terry 50-44 on Friday.

Tamiya Sims and Jae’la Smith each scored eight points for the Lady Vikes (12-7, 4-1 MHSAA Region 6-6A), and Jamiya Sanders added seven.

Toniah Watts had a game0-high 16 points for Terry (7-17, 1-4), which lost its fifth game in a row.

Warren Central has won three of its last four games heading into its final region game Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Northwest Rankin. The Lady Vikes have secured at least the No. 2 seed for the Region 6-6A tournament that begins Feb. 6.

Warren Central’s only loss was a 59-51 setback against Northwest Rankin on Jan. 17. It would need to win by at least nine points Tuesday to earn the No. 1 seed for the region tournament, otherwise it will play Terry again in the first round.

Porter’s Chapel 72, Tri-County 39

Tiara Sims had another huge scoring night, finishing with 34 points, to lead the Porter’s Chapel Academy Lady Eagles (14-5) to an easy victory in their regular-season finale.

Sims had her eighth game in a row with 27 or more points. She also contributed six rebounds and five assists.

PCA outscored Tri-County 25-10 in the third quarter to turn a modest eight-point lead at halftime into a blowout.

Anjel Walton finished with 19 points and five rebounds for PCA, while Sophie Masterson had 11 points and six rebounds. Hannah Henderson scored six points and grabbed 14 rebounds.

Lily Peyton Shepard led Tri-County with eight points.

Porter’s Chapel has earned the No. 1 seed for next week’s MAIS District 3-3A tournament at Benton Academy. It will face either Deer Creek or Manchester Academy on Feb. 2 at 4 p.m.

Deer Creek and Manchester, the Nos. 4 and 5 seeds, play an elimination game Tuesday at 6 p.m.